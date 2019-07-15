Met Éireann delivers mixed bag weather forecast for Ireland for the week

Met Éireann expects the summery weather for Ireland to continue through the early part of the coming week but it will become unsettled by Wednesday though the forecaster says there is a chance that warm weather will come back next weekend.

In her weather forecast after the RTÉ news Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said the good weather would continue through Monday and Tuesday.

She said the highest temperatures would be felt on the eastern side of Ireland on Monday and Tuesday hitting 24 degrees in places. However, she warned that there could be some heavy showers in eastern counties.

She said there would be wet and windy weather on Wednesday on a very widespread scale. UP TO DATE DETAILS BELOW TWEET

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m … …



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 … … pic.twitter.com/OEU7VHmijy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 14 July 2019

MET ÉIREANN WEBSITE WEATHER FORECAST DELIVERED AT 9.21PM ON Sunday July 14

Monday will be dry in most areas, with sunny spells, but cloud will increase and a few scattered showers will develop, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Warm, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 Celsius, but a little cooler on southern and western coasts. Winds mostly light, southerly or variable, with sea breezes developing.

There will be a few showers on Monday night. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

There will be scattered showers on Tuesday with the odd heavy one and some bright or sunny spells. Top temperatures will reach 19 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Showers will become isolated on Tuesday night. Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning. It will stay mild with lowest temperatures around 11 to 14 degrees in light southwest to westerly breezes backing southerly towards morning.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rain in the west spreading gradually further eastwards during the day in a moderate southerly breeze, fresh and gusty along Atlantic coasts. The rain will turn persistent in the afternoon and evening, especially in the west and northwest. Top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest.

Wednesday night rain will clear eastwards to isolated showers and some clear spells.

Thursday will see some sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or prolonged in the north. Top temperatures will be around 17 to 20 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Thursday night showers will become isolated.

Friday is likely to continue unsettled with scattered showers and top temperatures in the high teens.

MORE FROM MET Éireann