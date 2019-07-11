Waterford's Gino’s Gelato reveals green guilt-free treat for summer

Family-owned Irish business Gino’s Gelato, which has a store in Waterford city, is going green having swapped 90% of its packaging for sustainable alternatives, and aims to be 100% sustainable by 2020.

The Irish treat company has been using local sourced organic milk since its inception, creating freshly made traditional gelato daily, in all of its stores across the country. Over the past year Gino’s has been making moves to be a completely guilt-free treat option for consumers, swapping around 5 million plastic spoons, tubs, cups and waffle and crepe containers with fully biodegradable replacements.

There is no denying the obvious hazards surrounding the way we consume plastic and the impact that has on the Earth and Gino’s Gelato founders Jonathan Kirwan and Anthony Murphy were eager to make their mark a positive one.

Co-founder Jonathan Kirwan was moved to change Gino’s Gelato environmental footprint in recent years, after watching a documentary on plastic waste in the oceans and how it is affecting beaches in Southern Asia. After tackling the recycling in his own home, Jonathan realised he needed to tackle the issue within the business.

“It struck me that we sell millions of tubs and plastic spoons each year and this is where we started making changes,” explains Gino’s Gelato founder Jonathan Kirwan.

“We strongly felt that it was our responsibility to lead the change in this area. We are taking responsibility for our own environmental impact and putting in the work, so that our customers don’t have to. I now want to make our shops as efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

Gino’s Gelato CSR mission is to be a leading sustainable, ethical Irish business. Using organic Irish milk from The Village Dairy in Carlow, the quality and origin of the milk is hugely important to the Gino’s Gelato offering. They believe that its happy Irish cows that make the gelato so special.

“Overall we want our customers to know that choosing Gino’s this summer, means choosing a guilt-free, Irish treat,” says founder Jonathan Kirwan. “Happy staff, happy cows, happy customers, saving the planet each day. Not a bad day’s work."