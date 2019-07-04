Some of the finest classic cars to be showcased at Waterford event

A public showcase of some of the finest classic and vintage motoring show is set to take place on Saturday, July 13 at the Waterford Training Centre located at Waterford Industrial Estate from 10 am to 12.30pm.

The showcase will feature cars, vans, motorcycles and scooters and is a celebration of the works completed by the course participants who have taken part in either the Classic Car Restoration day course or the evening course over the last year.

The Classic Car Restoration Course was launched in 2016 at the Waterford Training Centre part of Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) and it is the only course of its kind in the entire country, the course was also showcased recently on RTE Nationwide.

Over 80 people have taken part in the course to-date in order to gain the course qualification. The course participants who have completed the recent day and evening courses will be awarded their certificates on July 13 at the car showcase event.



Commenting on the course and the qualifications offered to its participants Shay Cummins Assistant Manager at the Waterford Training Centre says, “We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Waterford Training Centre on the morning of Saturday, July 13th to view the incredible work carried out by the course participants and to see some beautiful classic and vintage cars, vans, motorcycles and scooters.”

The Classic Car Show is open to the public free of charge from 10 am on the morning of Saturday, July 13, where visitors to the centre can expect to see a variety of up to 40 different classic and vintage cars/vans/motorcycles/scooters on display along with an ability to gain an insight to the course workings and meet the trainers and course participants in the classic car restoration workshop.

Over the last three years the showcase has also become a family event and children are very welcome. There will be a face painter on site plus balloons and treats for the children.



The Classic Car Restoration Course Instructor Pat Bolger has over 40 years’ experience in the motor trade and in restoring old cars. Commenting on the upcoming event Pat says, “Not only will visitors to the car show get to see the classic cars but they also will witness up close the intricate work processes that take place in classic car restoration.”

The organisers are also encouraging motoring enthusiasts to bring along their own classic car, van, motorcycle or scooter on the day as there will be a best of show trophy which will be decided by a collective vote all of the owners showcasing their vehicles.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the Classic Car Restoration Showcase at the Waterford Training Centre, Waterford Industrial Park on the Cork Road on Saturday, July 13 from 10am. See more on the Waterford Wexford Training Services Facebook page.