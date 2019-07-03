WATCH: Poignant scenes at ceremony for four Air Corps officers killed in Waterford crash

Four Air Corps aircrew were remembered in Tramore on Tuesday, 20 years on from the tragic accident that claimed their lives on the beach.

The four men lost their lives when their Dauphin Helicopter, callsign ‘Rescue 111’, crashed in dense fog at Tramore beach, County Waterford.

Captain Dave O’Flaherty, Captain Mick Baker, Sergeant Paddy Mooney and Corporal Niall Byrne made the ultimate sacrifice when carrying out a search and rescue mission.



On Tuesday, their family, friends and colleagues gathered at their home-base in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell and the crash site in Tramore to commemorate them.

ABOVE: The Irish Air Corps perform a poignant 'missing man' flypast at Tramore Beach on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Tribute was paid to their service and the sacrifice they made to the State and people of Ireland. A military guard of honour and ceremonial 'missing man' flypast was conducted by the Air Corps.



The accident occurred when Rescue 111 set course for Waterford Airport after successfully locating a missing boat and directing Helvick Lifeboat to its location.

The weather had deteriorated significantly and while attempting an approach to Tramore Beach they collided with a sand dune.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.