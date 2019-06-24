GALLERY: Waterford school pupils honoured by Science Foundation Ireland

A number of Waterford primary schools have been honoured with awards from Science Foundation Ireland.

The Discover Primary Science and Maths Award was handed out to 620 schools across the country on Monday, including a number from Waterford.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, together with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, today announced the awards with Minister Halligan in Waterford to present some of them.

The Waterford schools to receive awards were:

Whitechurch National School

Ballymacarberry National School

Clonea National School

Faithlegg National School

Fionnabhair National School

Gaelscoil na Ndeise

Glor na Mara National School

Rathgormack National School

Scoil Náisiúnta Cnoc Machan

Scoil Náisiúnta Ursula Naofa

Scoil Naomh Seosamh

St. Saviours National School

Kilrossanty National School

