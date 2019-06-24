GALLERY: Waterford school pupils honoured by Science Foundation Ireland
A number of Waterford primary schools have been honoured with awards from Science Foundation Ireland.
The Discover Primary Science and Maths Award was handed out to 620 schools across the country on Monday, including a number from Waterford.
The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.
Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, together with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, today announced the awards with Minister Halligan in Waterford to present some of them.
The Waterford schools to receive awards were:
Whitechurch National School
Ballymacarberry National School
Clonea National School
Faithlegg National School
Fionnabhair National School
Gaelscoil na Ndeise
Glor na Mara National School
Rathgormack National School
Scoil Náisiúnta Cnoc Machan
Scoil Náisiúnta Ursula Naofa
Scoil Naomh Seosamh
St. Saviours National School
Kilrossanty National School
