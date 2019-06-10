Sabina Higgins blown away by Waterford Country Fair

Ireland’s first lady, Sabina Higgins, has said she was absolutely blown away by Waterford Country Fair and commended the voluntary organising committee for hosting such a wonderful event in stunning Curraghmore.

Mrs Higgins and newly-elected MEP, Grace O’Sullivan, spent several hours at the Fair, meeting with Fair-goers and sampling the unique Waterford welcome on what was the best attended Waterford Country Fair on record. Early estimates put the crowd at over 4,500 people.

“I’ve really had a most wonderful time,” Mrs Higgins said as she visited the equestrian arena just before she left the Fair.

“People are so incredibly friendly. There’s huge interest in the various competitions, the music, craft, food and everything else on display at this Fair. I didn’t even know that Curraghmore existed until we got the invite to come. It is an extraordinary venue and a very special place."

“Waterford is so lucky to have a venue like Curraghmore and an event like the Waterford Country Fair. The walks here are amazing, the flowers are stunning. The gardens are so fabulous. Huge congratulations have to go to everyone involved and we’ve had a really unforgettable visit,” Mrs Higgins said.

Mrs Higgins and her entourage arrived into Curraghmore over lunchtime on Sunday and enjoyed a private tour of Curraghmore House before mingling with exhibitors, chatting with entrants in the Pet Dog Show competition, visiting the Shell House and later, travelling on to the equestrian arena where she mingled with competitors, posed for pictures and chatted with the young pony club riders in particular.

Grace O’Sullivan arrived into Curraghmore having spent the morning coaching a surfing group in her native Tramore. It was her first big event since her election and she was swamped by hordes of very genuine and delighted well-wishers. “This was my first engagement as Waterford’s newly-elected MEP. I was delighted to get an invitation to join Sabina Higgins at Curraghmore for Waterford Country Fair."

“It was really encouraging to see and meet many of the stall-holders exhibiting their crafts and to meet lots of families – including their furry, four-legged friends. Huge congratulations to all involved,” Grace O’Sullivan added.

Chief organiser, Jo Breheny, was exhausted but relieved that everything had gone to plan. “We were lucky with the weather. There were some terrible showers but people took shelter and when they passed, there was real heat in the sunshine. Having Sabina Higgins and Grace O’Sullivan with us made a very special day extra special. They are two incredible women and they were so good to come and were so exceptionally generous with their time with everyone."

“Nothing would have been possible but for our great organising committee and our very loyal sponsors. It is hard to judge because Curraghmore is such a huge space, but I’d say we had the biggest attendance ever. We are very thankful to Waterford Hospice for coming on board as our charity partner this year and we sincerely hope that they did very well with their Buy A Brick campaign."

“We put a lot of time and effort into ensuring this year’s programme had something for everyone and we sincerely hope that everyone had a fun-filled, fabulous family day out. That’s what it’s all about after all,” Ms Breheny added.