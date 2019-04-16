Waterford students honoured with 'Student of the Year' awards

WIT Vikings Sport and Societies in conjunction with WIT Finance Council and WIT Novus recently hosted their annual awards night at the WIT Arena.

The annual event is a celebration of students and individuals whose endeavours have greatly enhanced the life of the Institute. This year saw 11 individual, 5 group and several recognition awards being presented.

Dr Thomas O’Toole, Head of the School of Business spoke on behalf of the Institute and outlined how “the night is a celebration of students and individuals whose endeavours have greatly enhanced the life of the Institute and is reflective of all that is great about WIT."

He went on to say that “the purpose of these awards is to identify students and groups who have excelled academically, socially or in a sporting context over the past year."

The first awards of the evening were the AIB Student of the Year Awards. These awards are for students who excelled academically or actively involved themselves in the life of their school in a manner beneficial to their class and department. Noelle Chambers, Student Officer at AIB presented the awards to the following students of the year:

- Michael Cooke from Waterford won the award for the School of Science & Computing

- Aisling Maher from Dungarvan won the award for the School of Lifelong Learning & Education

- Kacey Maher from Wexford won the award for the School of Business

- Conor Nolan from Carlow won the award for the School of Humanities

- Edward Buckley from Enniscorthy won the award for the School of Engineering

The second award of the night was presented to BA Music students who achieved a high standard of musical performance and contributed to the musical life of the College. This year’s joint winners were Jill Devlin from Tramore, Co Waterford and Toni Doran from Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The final two awards of the night were the Society’s Person of the Year and the Society of the Year. Three societies really came to the fore this year with the Ag Society, the WITless Gamers and the Musical Society providing a range of fun, engaging and interactive activities for their members.

The individual and collective awards were selected from the same society with the WIT Musical Society taking the Society of the Year and their chairperson Ben Nolan from Waterford scooping the Personality of the Year. Their production of ‘Oh What a Night’ to a sell-out crowd in Garter Lane Waterford this year was certainly one to remember for all involved. Ben Nolan and Kayleigh Grant accepted the award on behalf of the Society and closed the night with a fantastic rendition of Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors.

Speaking after the event CEO of WIT Novus Mike Geoghegan couldn’t hide his delight saying, “I am very proud to be part of a team that manages sport and societies in WIT in such a professional and passionate manner."

"Tonight is a testament to all the hard work that goes on behind scenes to enhance the student experience both academically and socially. It’s an added bonus to have hosted it for the first time at the WIT Arena. I’d like to congratulate the recipients, their families and all who have made this night a success."