Waterford student takes overall prize at 'IrelandSkills' national final

Waterford Institute of Technology student and Clonmel native, Peter Jenkins, has won the IrelandSkills Live National Skills Final in the BIM (Building Information Modelling) category.

Peter is a fourth-year student on the BSc (Hons) in Architectural & BIM Technology student in the Dept. of Architecture.

The finals were held at the RDS over three days in March and Peter was up against another ten students including fellow WIT students Kevin Shannon from Taghmon, Co Wexford, Luke O’Keeffe from Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny and Julija Fedotova from Waterford.

Peter won the BIM (Building Information Modelling) category which recognises the achievements of the students to create 3D computer-generated building models which contain construction information in an organised methodology for the entire architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to access, providing greater efficiency, reduce waste, analytics, management and facilities management of buildings and infrastructure.

Speaking about his win, Peter said: "Representing WIT in the Irish Skills Live event has given me ample opportunities for both national and international careers, and I am truly grateful for this experience. The commitment from WIT to produce a BIM centric course has given myself and others a valuable skill-set which is widely needed within the construction industry."

This was the second year that Building Information Modelling was included as a Worldskills event in Ireland and the first year the IrelandSkills event was held live under one roof.

WIT Architectural & BIM Technology students also competed with a high level of competency to deliver a challenging brief, with all four ranked in the top seven of eleven competitors. Peter, who came a close second last year came out on top this year.

WIT’s BSc (Hons) Architectural & BIM Technology programme places Building Information Modelling at its core. It was developed in response to the growing influence that Building Information Modelling is having on the Architectural, Engineering & Construction industry and positions the graduates not only for the traditional technologist but also for emerging AEC-BIM roles.