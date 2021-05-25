PHOTOS: 'Special occasion' as Waterford City school marks the end of academic year

Waterford City’s Presentation Secondary School enjoyed a liturgical service in school to mark the end of the academic year.

The simple service, held in the prayer room and live streamed into classrooms via Microsoft Teams, was greatly enhanced by the small number of students who contributed to the music, prayers, readings and reflections.

“Although we missed congregating as a school community in St Paul’s Church, this was nonetheless a special occasion,” a school spokesperson said.

Head girl Sophie Griffin and her deputy Egle Urbonaite addressed the entire school for the final time, imparting appropriate words of wisdom to each year group. Her fellow sixth years looked on with tears in their eyes as they realised that their time in the Pres was coming to an end. School principal Orla Bolger also spoke and commended everyone on their hard work and commitment during what was a difficult school year.

At the end of the service, 12 candles that had been resting on a table to represent the 12 outgoing sixth year prefects were taken by the newly appointed fifth year prefects. The candles symbolise the passing on of the light in the tradition of foundress Nano Nagle, the ‘Lady of the Lantern’, who walked the dark streets of Cork carrying a lantern to light her way as she visited the poor, sick and elderly after her day’s teaching back in 1754.



The prefects, who have come through a rigorous selection process, will be ambassadors for the school and will represent the school at public events. The school wishes them the best of luck as they take on their new roles.



Goodbye sixth years

The school has officially said goodbye to the sixth year class of 2021 at a small, socially distanced graduation ceremony, before joining with their teachers for some refreshments served outdoors.

‘Dream, Believe, Achieve’ was the very apt theme of this joyous and emotional occasion as the girls recalled the highlights of their time here in the Pres and paid tribute to those who helped them along the way, in particular Ms Bolger, Ms Gallen and their year head Ms O’ Sullivan.



At the end of the ceremony, each graduate was called forward by Ms O’Sullivan to officially sign out, marking the end of her time in Coláiste na Maighdine. They may have signed off the roll, but they will always be part of the Pres and the Pres will always be part of them.



The school wishes all of the sixth year graduates the very best of luck in their upcoming exams and health and happiness in wherever their futures take them.