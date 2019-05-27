Love Island returns to Virgin Media Television next week

The holiday of a lifetime awaits a brand-new influx of islanders as Love Island returns exclusively to Virgin Media Two on June.

This year’s line up of singletons are about to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance and

relationships, with host Caroline Flack once again welcoming them to their plush paradise surroundings, a luxury Mallorcan

villa.

Amongst this year's Love Island cast is Dublin scientist Yewande Biala.

Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator .

As the game of love gets underway, the islanders must couple up in order to secure their place in the villa, with those who

stay single finding themselves at risk of being dumped from the island.

Temptation is always rife for the islanders, so loyalties will be tested, with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected

twists and turns proving that the Love Island road to romance is never smooth.

Ultimately, the public will decide their favourite couple who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as

they are crowned Love Island winners 2019.

So, get ready for a holiday romance to remember as the sun rises on an all new Love Island.