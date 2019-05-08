Gogglebox's Tully Twins bringing comedy tour to Waterford

Fergal. Neal. The couch. Cavan's Tully Twins are taking their antics on a nationwide tour and will be in Waterford’s Central Arts on May 24 for an evening of comedy, craic and chats.

Having become best known for their blunt wit and country humour - shared weekly from their famous couch on Gogglebox Ireland - the boys have answered the call and embarked on a Sit-Down Tour of Ireland, with hilarious stories revolving around everything from country life to Gogglebox (sadly, the couch had to stay in Cavan!).

No one is safe when these boys take the stage, so brace yourself for a night of banter and laughs, and cross your fingers they don't pick you out from the audience.

This is a BYOB event. Tickets priced are available from www.centralarts.ie or ticketmaster.ie.