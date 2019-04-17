FASHION GALLERY: Would you wear any of these Coachella outfits?

For years the California-based music festival Coachella has been the ‘it’ event for the very best of festival fashion. That could be for many reasons it, be it that it is where the celebs go so they can afford to put money into their looks, or maybe it's down to the beautiful weather that is guaranteed, thus not having to base an outfit around the potential of rain. The lack of rain would make any Irish festival goer envious.

Whatever the reason, Coachella starts off festival season and really sets the bar for the ones to come in regards to festival style. Think back to the times of Vanessa Hudgens - oh you knew she had to get a mention. She was the queen of Coachella with her boho hippie chic, think floppy hat, crochet tops and maxi skirts. Yes, it was a vibe and still remains a look that would be perfect for any festival. Props to you Vanessa girl. This was a time when the festival style was more tame than it is now and it was all about the music scene rather than fashion, which may have been more of an afterthought.

Coachella has seen some serious shade over recent years for being a pure farce. It is said that no longer is the attention on the music acts but the outfits and photoshoots in front of the infamous ferris wheel. People are paying serious money for a ticket to just get some good shots for their Instagram feed. Now I’m not saying that if I ever went to Coachella that I’d go looking casual - heck no! I know I would want to look extra AF, but the issue that a lot seem to have with the festival is that influencers just go for the content. Competing for likes and the best golden hour shot. I do feel like that is the case, but not with all influencers. Having said that, the line-up this year was pretty insane so I’m sure the music acts were definitely reason enough to go.

Honestly though, imagine the pressures of actually going and having to put some serious thought into your full look, from the outfit to make-up, hair and accessories. I’m sweating just thinking about it. Half of the outfits don’t even look comfortable. How do they dance in their leather chaps, chain bralettes and massive crowns? Do they get the shot for the gram and then change? I would just love to see what they are like half way through the night.

Whatever your opinion on it, sure don’t we all love to check out the style. Western is a trend we have seen on the catwalk for Summer 2019 that popped up alot at Coachella. Special shout out to the Fox sisters from Kerry who kill the game every year. Erika (@retroflame) and Kaelin (@kaelin_fox) know how to do festival fashion and are the ones I look forward to seeing. You know they put careful precision into their full look but still don’t look like they are trying too hard, which is what I love the most. I also love the composition and editing of their shots. Ok, enough fan girling. Have a look at some of my favourites this year in the gallery above. Would you wear any of them?