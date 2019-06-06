PICTURES: Waterford students honoured at marketing awards

The winners of the annual 'Marketing Student of the Year' awards were announced at a ceremony held recently in the Granville Hotel, Waterford.

The annual Waterford Institute of Technology awards have been sponsored for the last 26 years by the hotel. Award recipients were chosen based on their academic results, presentation skills and overall contribution to class.

Commendation winners from Waterford were Beatrice Okoekpen Ajayi (Ferrybank, Waterford), Daniel Connolly (Tramore), Megan Power (Waterford city), Charlotte Cuddihy (Waterford city), Aaron Keogh (Waterford city) and Cathal Ryan (Waterford city).

Ann and Liam Cusack, proprietors of the Granville Hotel have been sponsoring these awards for the past 26 years.

In his address to the students Dr Thomas O’Toole (Head of WIT School of Business) stated that, “WIT Business School is delighted that Liam and Ann Cusack, proprietors of the Granville Hotel have been involved in honouring the best of our Marketing graduates particularly given that their own expertise in marketing is a shining example to our students here today. There is also a strong emphasis in WIT on developing the students’ digital marketing skills that are essential in the current marketplace."

The winners were Clonmel’s Chloe Driver (BA (Hons) in Marketing & Digital Media) and Wexford’s Aoife McAuliffe (Bachelor of Business (Hons) – Marketing specialisation).

Chloe and Aoife each spoke individually on acceptance of their awards paying tribute to family, friends and their marketing lecturers at WIT for their help and support over the past number of years.

In addition to the overall winners, Marketing Commendations were awarded to the following students from both BA (Hons) Marketing & Digital Media and BBS (Hons): Charlotte Cuddihy, Megan Power, Aaron Keogh and Cathal Ryan. (BA Marketing & Digital Media). Beatrice Okoekpen Ajayi, Daniel Connolly, Kelly Lawless and Kacey Maher (BBS).