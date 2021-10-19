A new addition of artwork has arrived from Waterford Walls

The team at Waterford Walls has brought another artwork to the city.

This time it’s a wall with a bit of a difference as artist Curtis Hylton, a regular collaborator with The Walls Project, has created a beautiful mural on a re-purposed shipping container.

The container has been moved to The Walls Project’s new HQ at The Forum Studios where it will be put to good use as storage for the ever-expanding organisation. The team has expressed its thanks to sponsor Martin O’Shea of Rent-a-Box as well as Peter Brennan of Ashgrove Transport, Ciaran O’Neill of the Forum and Cantec Waterford.

This year Waterford Walls has brought an extended programme to the city and county with projects in Ballybeg, The Apple Market, O’Connell Street, The Forum and Plunkett Station from visiting artists Zabou, Nean, Beerens, Curtis Hylton, Deirdre Breen and David De La Mano.

For more information about upcoming plans, please visit Waterford Walls website at www.waterfordwalls.ie or connect with them on Social Media.

Waterford Walls and The Walls Project are supported by Waterford Council, The Arts Council and Rethink Ireland.