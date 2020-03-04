PHOTO GALLERY: 'It's about having an ambitious outlook for our city,' Waterford Breakfast Briefing told

Almost 50 leaders from Waterford’s industrial and commercial, government, educational, and economic development agencies gathered for a Breakfast Briefing last week to initiate a marketing and promotional campaign for the county.

The initiative is as a result of collaboration between Waterford Chamber, Waterford Institute of Technology, and Waterford City and County Council. Over the past six months the agencies have created an economic baseline for the city and opportunity analysis out to 2040. This research will inform Waterford’s implementation plan to realise it’s critical role as a population centre and economic driver of growing importance and scale as outlined in the National Planning Framework Project Ireland 2040 and the National Development Plan 2018-2022.

“For me, today is about getting the message right and having an ambitious outlook for our city,” said Waterford Chamber CEO Gerald Hurley.

“Up until now, there has been conflicting economic baseline data for Waterford. This is the first-time we have come together at a local level to obtain detailed and credible research and data that everyone can use to showcase Waterford as a city of opportunity. The results of that research, combined with months of data gathering by RIKON and the information we collate here today, will give us an economic baseline for the city and present the ambitious growth opportunities that exist in Waterford. This can then be used by all of us as a tool to attract future investment and educate key influencers.”

Waterford City and County Council chief executive Michael Walsh said: “The National Planning Framework and Development Plan policy document reassert our critical role, and we need to identify as a city and region of opportunity where our quality of life is unique. This morning’s meeting focussed on the identification of the vision for Waterford and a number of key collaborations which will set Waterford as a place apart”.

Waterford Institute of Technology president Prof. Willie Donnelly said the college offers “an attractive opportunity as an educational leader of international repute and is proud to partner with Waterford Council and Waterford Chamber of Commerce to drive Waterford as the primary urban centre within the South East region.”