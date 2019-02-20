'Biggest year yet' planned for Waterford stunning Congreve Gardens

The world famous Mount Congreve Gardens reopen to the public on Saturday, February 23

The 70 acres of spectacularly designed gardens of gardens, including a four-acre walled garden and 16km of winding walking paths, is home to the largest collection of plants in Ireland and boasts the largest collection of Rhododendrons in the world.

Described as ‘A World of Gardens,’ the entire collection at Mount Congreve features plants from every continent in the world consisting of more than 3,000 different trees and shrubs, more than 2,000 rhododendrons, 600 camellias, 300 Acer cultivars, 600 conifers, 250 climbers and 1,500 herbaceous plants.

Estate Manager at Mount Congreve Ray Sinnott says that 2019 is set to be the biggest year yet for Mount Congreve Gardens, “Not only are we delighted to open the gardens on February 23 and for the first year ever remain open year round, we also have planned a fantastic calendar of events from our Easter Egg Hunt to a new Wellness and Mindfulness Festival this summer to a Kitchen Garden Supper and many more yet to be announced. It is going to be an exciting year for Mount Congreve and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors old and new throughout the year.”

Mount Congreve represents gardening on a very grand scale and is one of the wonders of the floral world. Ray says that on each visit there is something different to see and enjoy at Mount Congreve.

“Each season offers a whole new garden experience at Mount Congreve. The gardens are so extensive that on each occasion visitors can enjoy a whole new sight, scent and indeed sound. At the moment this is the place to see mature camellias growing en masse, some as large as trees, planted in generous swathes and in the sort of sheltered woodland setting that these plants adore.”

The walkways at Mount Congreve are enjoyed by garden enthusiasts, families and those seeking an escape to nature, lined with magnolias, banks of rhododendrons, a huge rockery with architectural features throughout; along with the meticulously maintained walled garden, glorious herbaceous beds, and immaculately kept lawns.

The exceptionally beautiful woodland Mount Congreve Gardens are located just 10 minutes from Waterford City Centre, overlooking the majestic River Suir and now has direct access from the 45 km Waterford Greenway and hosts the Dairy Café on-site.

The Gardens and Café will open at 11am on Saturday, February 28 and will remain open from 11 am to 5.30pm Thursday to Sunday from February 23 until June 1 after which point the gardens will open 7 days a week for June, July and August the opening days will revert to Thursday to Sunday from September 1, 2019. Last entry to the gardens daily is 4.30pm.

For further details see www.mountcongreve.com or follow Mount Congreve on Facebook and Instagram.