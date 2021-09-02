PHOTOS: Dungarvan Community Hospital residents sign off the summer in style

Dungarvan Community Hospital hosted a summer garden party for residents and a limited number of visitors, guests and staff over the weekend.

Last year was the first in which all parties to it missed out due to public health measures in place during the pandemic. This year, the outdoor event took place on a reduced scale and with appropriate protective measures in place.

Director of Nursing at Dungarvan Community Hospital and Dunabbey House Residential Nursing Unit Paula French said everyone associated with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s West Waterford facility were delighted to be able to once again host such an occasion:

“We are all very conscious here in Dungarvan Community Hospital that the pandemic isn’t over. We have worked incredibly hard over the last year and a half – and to great effect – in ensuring we did not have an outbreak of Covid on campus.

"In that regard, my colleagues across all staff deserve enormous credit for their diligence. Their own families and of course our surrounding communities in West Waterford, featuring the loved ones and friends of our residents, were also of outstanding support.”

She emphasised that the residents in the Community Hospital and in Dunabbey House have persevered, and with a significant percentage of the population vaccinated, it has been possible to accommodate increased interaction.

The restoration of visiting was a most significant development in that respect, she stated.

“The occasion was about saying thank you and stick with us as we navigate towards the better, safer society everyone wants to see. Getting to host the Dungarvan Community Hospital summer party was a demonstration of the phrase we hear day in, day out: ‘we’re in this together,'" she concluded.